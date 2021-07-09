Kenya: Olympics on Sight as Malkia Strikers Lead the Way to Kurume

Nairobi — The dream come true for most of the Kenyan sportsmen and women is finally here as the national women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers were the first team to depart for the pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume City, Japan.

The team led by head coach Paul Bitok boarded Qatar Airways from the Jomo Kenyatta Airport at 18:15HRS and are expected to arrive in Doha 23:25HRS for a layover before connecting to Kurume City where they are set for a two-week training.

The camp will help the team acclimatize with the hot weather that is expected in Japan with the teams heading to Tokyo ahead of the opening ceremony of the Summer Games on July 23.

On Friday and Saturday, the national sevens rugby teams; the Kenya 7s and Kenya Lionesses are scheduled to leave for Kurume City while athletics, comprising o only seven athletes will be the last team to join camp as they are slated to leave July 13.

The rest of the teams; boxers, the middle distant runners, marathoners and the one Taekwondo athlete will train in Kenya and join the rest of the teams in Tokyo.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the team while unveiling the new kit and he urged the team to keep safe from the COVID-29 pandemic and be the good ambassadors of Kenya.

The president also supported Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's aim of having equal representation of both men and women in the delegation that is heading to Tokyo.

"As you move and put together your manager and technical team ensure that there is equal representation of men and women so that they have a good blend with athletes so that they communicate and deal with any issue that may arise with our athletes. We make sure we have kept that balance," Uhuru said.

The Head of State; added, "We are expecting good things, we are sure the teams are well prepared, best of luck."

On her part, the Sports CS said that the teams are well oiled, and Kenya will have a good outing even as they continue taking strict measures.

"Today I am pleased to present to you the athletes who will be representing the county in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and we are confident that they are well prepared and that they are ready for the championship, Kenya will be sending a total of 113 athletes to this year's Olympics and Paralympics competition, we have put in place extensive measures to ensure their safety and welfare, all out athletes are fully vaccinated, they have also been in bubble during the training period," CS Amina said.