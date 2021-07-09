Kenya Lionesses Ooze Confidence Ahead of Afrobasket Qualifiers

9 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Kanyi

The national women's basketball team coach George Mayienga is confident that his charges will do well in the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers in Kigali.

"The team has trained well and we are going to do more to fine tune our technique in the remaining time. Part of the reason is because this is a new team and to bringing them together has been a tall order but we are ready for it," said Mayienga.

This comes in the backdrop of the restrictions brought about by Covid-19 pandemic with authorities demanding strict adherence to health protocols during training and the championships.

Mayienga said it has been tough for everyone involved to execute the training programme while ensuring that they remain safe from the virus.

In Kigali, the players will go through mandatory Covid-19 tests upon arrival and then enter the "bubble" at Sainte Famille Hotel.

Just like was the case during the Basketball Africa League, spectators will not be allowed at Kigali Arena.

"We brought in the international players in a bid to inject some experience and exposure to the team as well as scale up the confidence," he added.

Dubai-based Rose Ouma, who is also the team captain, exuded confidence ahead of the qualifiers.

"The preparations have been good and we acknowledge the support of the government and all the stakeholders. We are up to the task and we will give it our best," she said.

Others are the US-based trio of Victoria Atieno, Brenda Wasuda and Felmas Koranga, Mercy Wanyama, who plies her trade in Spain, and Rwanda-based Georgia Adhiambo.

The Lionesses African champions Egypt, debutants South Sudan, Burundi and hosts Rwanda in the search for the Fiba Afro-Basket championships ticket.

Read the original article on Nation.

