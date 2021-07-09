Nigeria: Court Remands 4 Artisans for Allegedly Stealing Wrappers

9 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday, ordered that four labourers, be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre, for allegedly stealing wrappers worth N18,000.

The police charged Abubakar Abdullahi, 19, Ibrahim Abubakar, 25, Usman Lawl, 22, and Sanusi Yahaya, 21, with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief and theft.

The judge, Gambo Garba, adjourned the matter until July 28 for hearing.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Salamatu Salihu, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on July 4.

Ogada said that on June 29 the complainant and her boyfriend were arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly selling drugs.

He said that the defendants, heard of the complainant's arrest and took advantage of the situation and criminally trespassed into her house.

Ogada told the court that defendants mischievously broke the complainant's suitcase and made away with N160,000 cash and wrappers worth N18,000.

Ogada told the court that during police investigation the wrappers were recovered from the defendants and they could not give a satisfactory account of N160, 000 cash and all effort made to recover the money failed.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348, 354 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

