Kenya: Brothers in Court for Threatening to Kill Their Mom

Two brothers have been charged with threatening to kill their mother at the Kibera law courts.

Peter Mute Thiong'o and John Gitau Thiong'o are accused of threatening to kill Alice Njeri on July 6 at her home in Kabete, Nairobi.

This is in an attempt to evict her from her matrimonial home.

The Thiong'os are also accused of wilfully and unlawfully threatening to kill their mother and two sisters for their continued stay on their (the suspects') father's property.

They have been allegedly making threats over a period of time and harassing their mother.

Njeri told police her sons aged 28 and 26 have made her life hell by hurling unprintable insults at her while threatening to kill her and her two daughters.

They have been coming home late and drunk to violently demand food from her while hurling expletives at her.

They have been reportedly ordering her to vacate their late father's property and have allegedly sold her household items including furniture.

The suspects denied charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro. They were released on a surety bond of Sh500,000 and alternative cash bail of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on July 20.