Kenya: Standard Chartered Marathon Set for Comeback

9 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

The annual Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is set to resume after a year's absence due to coronavirus.

The long-distance race will be launched in mid-July at the Nairobi Arboretum with the event planned for October.

The 2020 edition initially scheduled for October 25 was cancelled by organizers due to uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, organisers revealed that the 18th edition of the marathon will take place despite the country still grappling with the effects of coronavirus.

Organisers said they are confident of delivering a safe and secure event amidst the pandemic.

Standard Chartered Bank COO and chairman of the marathon's Local Organising Committee, Peter Gitau announced the new development after leading organisers in paying a courtesy call to the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

"The Standard Chartered Bank Kenya team is keen on ensuring that all Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to and has incorporated personnel from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports as part of their Local Organizing Committee," said Gitau.

"Since its inception in 2003, the Marathon has grown to become the largest single-day sporting event putting Kenya on the world map. Elite athletes use it as a springboard to launch their international careers. Over 17 editions, the marathon has hosted over 250,000 runners and continues to reinforce its status as a 'Big City Marathon'."

In 2019, the marathon attracted about 17,000 participants across five categories; 42km Full Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 21km Wheelchair Race, 10km, and the 5km Family Fun Run.

Similarly, the 2019 edition raised over Sh30 million channelled towards the Future Makers Initiative- a global Standard Chartered Bank Initiative aimed at raising $50 million by 2023 towards reducing inequality and increasing economic inclusion for the younger generation.

