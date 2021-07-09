Kenya: Team Kenya's Tokyo Olympics Kit. Hit or Miss?

Kenyans have, as usual, shared varied reactions to how Team Kenya has been kitted ahead of the 2022 Olympics.

While a section believes the athletes' dress code ahead of the international sporting showpiece in Tokyo is okay, others say the design is far from ideal.

The team has been sponsored by Safaricom and Tusker, among other corporates.

This afternoon I had the pleasure of visiting @StateHouseKenya for the official flag off ceremony and unveil of the Olympic kit for the team that will represent Kenya 🇰🇪 at the Tokyo Olympics. #Tokyo2020 #TwendeTukiuke pic.twitter.com/bmZplOEP7n

- Peter Ndegwa (@PeterNdegwa_) July 8, 2021

Tokyo Olympics Ceremonial kit by Safaricom. That Maasai print looks forced there.

All in all all the best to Team Kenya 🇰🇪 #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kyARrqHPuc

- Egline Samoei (@EguarEglin) July 9, 2021

Yup. The Olympic kit for Team Kenya is dope.

- JILL 😊 (@JILLKUI) July 8, 2021

Slight improvement from

Not Good: Kenyans Slam Nike Over New Team Kenya Kits for Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/BswPbdUWr5 https://t.co/Uau5utgcAJ

- Indeje 🇰🇪 (@David_Indeje) July 8, 2021

Only in Kenya could someone conceive something so ugly and dress our elite athletes in it. Nonsense! pic.twitter.com/RlWCHQgVdV

- MOgada (@m_ogada) July 8, 2021

At the same time, acknowledged the fact that Team Kenya athletes consisted of more women than men, for the first time.

This is really great of team Kenya, putting women on equal footing at the Olympics.

There are two women boxers, a taekwondo athlete, two volleyball teams - beach and indoor, track athletes and a 7s team. https://t.co/jQ40RaY2fR

- Evelyn Watta (@evelynwatta) July 8, 2021

The kit was presented to the athletes by President Uhuru Kenyatta in an event at State House, Nairobi, that was also graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and National Olympic Committee - Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat.

Inspired by Kenya's national colours and symbols, the attire will be donned by the travelling contingent that will begin to depart for the Olympic games.

The women volleyball team dubbed Malkia Strikers will be the first group of athletes to depart, travelling to Kuruma, Japan for a two-week acclimatization period as they gear up for the start of the competition on July 23rd in Tokyo.

"Kenyan sports has always attracted the best talents in the country and our values of hard work and service are deeply entrenched in our athletes. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is another opportunity for us to promote disqualities that position us for success in the sporting world. For this reason, my government has and will continue to support you as you take part in this years' Olympic games." said President Kenyatta.