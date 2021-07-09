South Africa: Correctional Services Rebuffs Claims of Estcourt Hunger Strike

9 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has dismissed as fake reports a hunger strike at the Estcourt Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The fake reports claimed inmates at the facility were demanding the release of former President Jacob Zuma.

"There is no disruption of service at Estcourt, and the centre remains calm," the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement on Friday.

Estcourt Correctional Facility is where Zuma has been admitted to start serving his 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court for defying an order to appear at the Zondo corruption inquiry.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X