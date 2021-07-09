South Africa: SAPS Deputy Commissioner Succumbs to Covid-19

9 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Covid-19 third wave has claimed the life of the Deputy National Police Commissioner (DNC), Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

The news was on Friday confirmed by National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, in a statement.

At the time of his passing, Mfazi, 59, was DNC for Crime Detection.

Mfazi was a highly decorated senior officer, who served the South African Police Service (SAPS) for 39 years.

During this period, he held various executive roles.

Between 2003 and 2008, he was Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services in the Western Cape. In 2008, he was transferred to the Eastern Cape, where he was the Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence.

When he left the post in 2018, he moved to the National Head Office in Pretoria, following his appointment by Sitole as DNC for Management Advisory Services.

From March 2020 up until his passing, Mfazi held the position of DNC for Crime Detection, a position to which he was appointed in line with the new structure.

Sitole described Mfazi as an exemplary leader, who was dedicated to the cause of serving and protecting the people of South Africa.

"The SAPS has lost one of its reliable, dedicated and greatly respected leaders in the organisation. Mfazi led by example and served this country with distinction until his death. On behalf of the SAPS family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Memorial and funeral details will be communicated in due course.

