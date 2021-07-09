Mauritius: Minister Alan Ganoo Intervenes in 112th Virtual Session of the Council of Ministers

press release

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, intervened this afternoon, from Port Louis, in the 112th virtual session of the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

In a statement, the Minister said that he presented the country's condolences to the Haitian delegation following the assassination President Jovenel Moïse.

Furthermore, he expressed appreciation for the agreement reached as regards the Post-Cotonou treaty that will be signed shortly. He added that it includes a protocol exclusively for African countries adding that Mauritius will be a key player which will be an advantage for Africa and Mauritius. He also stressed that he has requested for its complete and effective implementation.

The Minister underlined that he has made an appeal to all Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and underpinned their vulnerabilities in the Post-COVID-19 world. "We urged the European Union (EU) to fully take into account all these factors, namely the compounding vulnerability of our economies to environmental, economic, and health shocks in the allocation of resources to Multiannual Indicative Programmes under the 2021-2027 NDICI," he said.

The Minister also informed that he dwelt on other challenges that Mauritius faces namely, climate change and the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Alan Ganoo further indicated that he has announced to all the participants that Mauritius has submitted an expression of interest for the setting up of a pharmaceutical plant to produce COVID-19 vaccines. He stated that he has made an appeal to all the Member States to support this initiative which will benefit the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States including the SIDS.