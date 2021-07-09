Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Fourteen New Cases Recorded Out of 984 Pcr Tests

8 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 984 PCR tests as at 17 00hrs this afternoon. The results are as follows:

- Ten cases were detected as a result of ongoing Contact Tracing exercises.

- Two cases were recorded through self-testing and were subsequently confirmed by PCR tests. The epidemiological links have already been established.

- Two cases were registered at the COVID-19 Testing Centre. They are residents of Petite Julie and Rose Hill. These cases are still under investigation

Since 05 March 2021, 1 445 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and as at yesterday afternoon, 1 100 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The number of active cases is 324.

