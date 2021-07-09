Tanzania: Govt Pledges Support to Iringa Agriculture Investor

The government has pledged to support the Iringa based commercial firm, Farm for the Future (FFF), in its efforts to build equity and invest 1.1 million US dollars in building a dam and related irrigation systems.

The investment in the dam that will collect rainwater for irrigating the 250 hectare farm designed to grow seed maize and macadamia nuts.

The high value crops would launch a value chain for high value crops in Tanzania and contribute to dissemination of technology, experience and skills to local farmers in Iringa and across the country.

The Iringa Regional Commissioner, Ms Queen Sendiga, said here that, "Looking at the benchmark set in transforming people's lives while successfully running a commercial farm I see FFF as a centre of excellence for commercial farming, good agricultural practices and community empowerment. I believe this unique model could be replicated across Tanzania" She commended FFF for actively working with the government to lift people out of poverty through innovative and practical solutions to some of the key challenges facing local communities particularly malnutrition and lack of knowledge on good agricultural practices.

She made a firm commitment that the government supports the FFF plan to invest in building a dam and related irrigation systems needed for growing seed maize and macadamia nuts.

"The government is impressed by your investment plan and we will provide you with all necessary and possible support to make it a success," she said.

The Farm For the Future Chairman and Project Manager, Mr Osmund Ueland, said the environmental impact assessment is underway and construction of the dam is scheduled to start next month.

"The irrigation systems will be installed in 2022 to pave way for planting 112 ha seed maize and 65 ha macadamia the same year. "We are changing people's lives through our community development programs including demo plots in 16 villages together with our commercial partners. With the right investors on board in the future, we can change lives for thousands of people," Ms Ueland said.

This investment is an opportunity for FFF to demonstrate the importance of efficient water use in commercial and subsistence farming. This is not only an employment opportunity for farmers in Kilolo and Iringa but also a chance of a lifetime to learn how to grow macadamia which attracts a premium at world markets.

"FFF is now looking for local and foreign investors who see community development as an important part of their path towards achieving commercial success to take part in building the equity for the company, so that production of high value crops under irrigation can start immediately," Mr Ueland said.