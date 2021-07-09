Uganda: Oil Pipeline Project to Dish Out 2.5bn/ - Compensation

THE East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani -Tanga in Tanzania has signed the first tripartite land compensation agreement with people who are affected by the project in the priority areas.

The agreement was signed yesterday at the event held at Sojo village, Igusule Ward in Nzega District, Tabora Region, before the Minister of Energy Dr Medard Kalemani, The EACOP project Managing Director, Martin Tiffen, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Officials and the project affected persons.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Kalemani said the agreement will benefit a total of 391 Tanzanians, who will be paid a compensation amounting to 2.5bn/-.

A total of 44 beneficiaries are villagers from Sojo in Tabora region who will pocket 424.8m/-. He added that the agreement has set clear that all who will be affected by the project will be compensated accordingly hence ordered the EACOP officials not to waste time on the matter.

"I want the process to be finalised as soon as possible so that disbursement can start even today, we have no time to waste, we want the project to start immediately and be completed in time," he said.

He clarified that the length of the pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanzania is 1,443kilometres where 296km are within Uganda and 1,147km within Tanzania.

The project will pass through eight regions, 24 districts, 134 wards and 224 villages. Dr Kalemani urged those who will be compensated to make good use of the stipends so as to improve their economic activities, livelihood and take their children to school.

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation Managing Director, Dr James Mataragio assured that compensation process is ready to 391 people and soon the construction will start.

He noted that infrastructures of the project will be built in all eight regions through which the pipeline will pass which are Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Manyara and Tanga.

The EACOP Managing Director Martin Tiffen ensured that all households affected by the land acquisition process will be compensated according to the laws of Tanzania and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) performance standards.

He added that the compensation agreement shows the package of entitlements, both monetary and where appropriate in kind, including transitional support packages, replacement housing and access to livelihood restoration programmes.

He clarified that access to land will take place after the payment of compensation and the notice to vacate, adding that the project has carried out land demarcation surveys, asset inventory and valuation, socio economic surveys, field validation and multiple stakeholder engagements with the impacted communities and households.

Tabora Regional Commissioner Ambassador Dr Batilda Buriani commended a good job done by the government to ascertain the project to be implemented in Tanzania, she added that it will contribute a lot to the well-being of Tabora people and the entire nation.