Tanzania: Crdb Goes for Self-Training Programme

CRDB Bank yesterday launched a 'Graduate Development Programme', which focuses on preparing college graduates to become experts in banking, and building them into future leaders.

CRDB Bank CEO Abdulmajid Nsekela said the program will help build the bank's future leaders and make it more competitive in the country's market.

"Our bank is growing very fast in the sense of expanding its branch network in the country and outside the country. But we are also in Burundi and in the process of going to Congo DRC. "This growth requires us as a bank to prepare tomorrow's leaders and staff who will be able to adapt to changes in the market," Mr Nsekela said.

The program came at the right time when the government and development partners in the country are investing heavily in ensuring that university graduates in the country find employment and create a self-employed environment.

"As we launch this program, we already have 32 young people-three from Burundi- who are undergoing the training under this program," the CEO said.

The trainees have also received field training through branches, departments and units within the bank to build their resilience. "And, after three years of the program they get full-time employment," said Mr Nsekela.

CRDB's Director of Human Resources, Siaphoro Kishimbo said last year the bank in collaboration with Niajiri, a human resources company, announced the training opportunities where many applied and 32 were selected.

"It is five months since trainees joined the program and we are proud to be part of the youth employment solution," Ms Kishimbo, said.

CRDB Vice Chairperson Prof Neema Mori congratulated the trainees to participate in the program and urged them to work hard and with high professionalism.

"I have been told that you have started very well and that you have started to be strong in the areas you were previously approved. "Our hope is to see trainees in leadership positions after these three years," Prof Mori said.

One of the trainees, Aurelia Haule thanked CRDB for providing training and employment opportunities to the youth.

"It is my belief that after this program we will be able to become more efficient and help our bank to make great strides in its operations" added Mr Haule.