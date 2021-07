The Young African Sports Club executive committee has appointed the club's former player, Mohammed Husein Daima popularly 'Mmachinga' as the new head coach of the Young Africans Princess team.

A statement released on Thursday ( July 8, 2021) stated that Mmachinga is going to fill the vacuum left by Edna Lema who has resigned.

Prior to his appointment, the former Dar es Salaam based club player served as an assistant coach of the women's team.