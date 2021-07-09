Tanzania: Black Rhino Tourism Launched At Mkomazi

AS Tanzania gets prepared for the influx of tourists after Covid-19 pandemic, spectacular black rhino tourism has been launched. The Rhino Sanctuary is at Mkomazi National Park 'The Home of Black Rhinos' that extends in Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions, overlooking Mount Kilimanjaro in the north and Tsavo West National Park.

The first Africa's wildlife park designed for clear viewing of rhino is different from other national parks where rhinos hide most of the time. The new design for African black rhinos that are now extinct on earth was launched by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro on Wednesday.

It is a new attraction for people, who like to see and learn more about African black rhinos.

Dr Ndumbaro who was accompanied by his deputy, Ms Mary Masanja and the Permanent Secretary Dr Allan Kijazi, commended Mkomazi National Park and Tanzania National Parks management for the initiatives that are set to bring many tourists and earn the country more income.

In a new initiative to improve functions of the Ministry and its institutions, Dr Ndumbaro announced shifting of Forest Industries Training Institute (FITI) headquarters from Moshi, Kilimanjaro to Mafinga.

In Mafinga, there are huge tree plantations many raw materials for making furniture and a huge area that measures 120 hectares, where the headquarters will be constructed. Moshi will remain as a FITI branch.

In another development, the headquarters of the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) will be moved to Dar es Salaam from Morogoro.

The move seeks to be closer with its clients as more than 90 per cent are in Dar es Salaam. The minister furthermore announced that Tanzania Forests Authority (TFS) headquarters will be shifted to Mwanza from Dar es Salaam. That will result in putting more weight on deforestation activities that are rampant in Mwanza and Lake Zone generally.

TFS will manage a new move to plant trees in the zone. As for Tanzania National Parks; Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), their headquarters will remain in Arusha that is the gateway of tourism in the country.