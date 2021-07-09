Tanzania: Clerics Hail Govt On Good Governance

RELIGIOUS leaders under their Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT) umbrella have welcomed efforts by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to promote principles of good governance, rule of law and human rights in the country.

They were specifically in support of the government's move to take action against leaders who violate human rights and the rule of law. During the Council's General Congress graced by President Samia, in Morogoro yesterday, Chairperson of CCT, Bishop Anilikisa Cheyo, expressed the remarks on behalf of the members.

"CCT highly appreciates your efforts and backs your every move of promoting good governance, rule of law and human rights among the people within the country," said Bishop Cheyo.

He said the sixth-phase government has vividly demonstrated the rule of law and human rights "The nation has witnessed public officials being taken to court for violations of rule of law and human rights," he said.

Equally, he said, the government has suspended various oppressive cases facing a number of people, an act that has increased trust, great optimism and built good relations among the people, including religious leaders. Bishop Cheyo called on the government to continue upholding the good practices that apply to being bitter to all those who will go astray in the violation of principles of good governance across all areas.

They applauded President Samia for upholding peace, tranquility and national unity, while proving that she is there to serve all Tanzanians.

Besides, President Samia has been hailed for strengthening diplomatic relations and boosting the country's economic diplomacy by opening its doors with other countries across the world.

He said during 100 days of President Samia in leadership, the country has witnessed the promotion and salary increment for public servants with required criteria. Bishop Cheyo further said that the government has managed to establish friendly systems to boost individual economies.

He went on to reveal that for the few months since President Samia assumed the office, huge strides have been made in the area of investment, with a large number of investors from within and outside the country convinced to set up their businesses in Tanzania.

"In your speeches you have been emphasising on the need for people to work hard, to love each other, observe human rights and collaborate regardless of their political affiliations, ethnicity and religious background. Bishop Cheyo requested the president of the CCT to be involved in the democratic process of the country including the issuance of civic education and the chance to play the role of election observers as it was the case in the past.

He disclosed that CCT has been supporting the various government initiatives in delivery of social services, strengthening the justice system, gender equality and boosting the capacity of people's income generation. CCT has been taking part in various social services with the goal of strengthening justice, gender equality and building the capacity for people to boost their incomes and development, he said.

Among such initiatives include offering paralegal services, agriculture and environmental management training in tackling issues of insecurities and incomes in the country.

The Bishop outlined a total of 424 health facilities which are owned by CCT comprising 349 dispensaries, 30 health centres, 40 district hospitals, three regional hospitals and two zonal hospitals, which has to a large extent facilitated delivery of health services in the country.