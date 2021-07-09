Tanzania: Yara Introduces Agri-App to Arusha

Yara Tanzania sustainable investment in digital solutions is in tandem with the push by the government effort to elevate the economy to middle income status.

The Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr John Mongella, pointed out yesterday that the farming software, Yara Connect, was catalyst for vibrant economy.

"We as players in the government hope that targeted stakeholders, especially farmers, in Arusha will use the app to increase productivity," Mr Mongella said when launching the software.

The education imparted to farmers through the YaraConnect app would play a pivotal role in invigorating the economy of Arusha and streamlining logistics in the agricultural supply chain since the region's economy is dominated by farming and livestock keeping.

When farmers are adequately informed they will be able to increase production and transform their investments into commercial scale, food production will increase, hence reliable source of raw materials," the RC said.

Yara Tanzania Managing Director Winstone Odhiambo said the company was a global leader in coming up with practical digital solutions for the agricultural sector.

"We hope that suppliers of our fertilizer will serve as good ambassadors for our products by using the benefits offered by YaraConnect programme to boost their income and scale up their business operations, additionally," Mr Odhiambo said.

Yara's Digital Retail Solution Manager Deaodath Mtei said with the launch of YaraConnect App in Arusha assures farmers on getting high crop yields and increasing returns on their farming activities by applying expert information from Yara specialists-easily access via the programme.

The YaraConnect digital app had added advantage to retailers of Yara fertilizer because they would be able to amass points from sales transactions they log, which are convertible to a wide range of prizes including cash, smartphones or motorbikes.

The unveiling of Yara Connect in Arusha becomes the second in a series of such events earmarked for seven regions, following the maiden launch last week in Kilimanjaro.

The ceremonies also serve as platforms at which Yara officials meet fertilizer dealers and farming stakeholders to share experience, discover their challenges and in turn design workable solutions.