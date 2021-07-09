South Africa: Free State Man Nabbed On N3 for Drugs Worth R3 Million

9 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A man suspected to be dealing in drugs was arrested on the N3 freeway during a crime prevention roadblock on Thursday.

Members of the Welkom and Bethlehem K9 Unit stopped a White Polo Vivo near Harrismith, travelling from Johannesburg towards Durban.

According to police, upon searching the vehicle, two large bags containing 60 000 empty capsule containers were found. A further search led to the discovery of eight 1kg plastic bags containing heroine with an estimated street value of R3 000 000.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before the Harrismith Magistrate's court soon to face charges of drug dealing.

The case will be investigated further by the Hawks.

Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile, has commended the police officers on their meticulous work.

"These operations have been successful in curbing crimes such as peddling various types of drugs. My appreciation goes to members for their dedicated efforts," Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said.

