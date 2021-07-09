Liberia: Journalist Commits Suicide

9 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

A journalist who reported for a local radio station in Nimba county is said to have committed suicide, a correspondent there reported Friday, July 9.

"Journalist Walace Gbengon from district number eight Zahnduo. He was the correspondent for Radio Kehgehman, the reporter, Nyahn Flomo said.

He committed the suicide in ZahnGona, where his wife hails from, about 50km from Ganta.

His lifeless body was seen hanging on July 6, 2021. "His body was seen handing in a house he was building for his brother," the reporter said.

Prior to his death, he quoted the director of program at the station that Walace complained about suffering from what he said was Open Mode.

A sickness which affects human brains.

