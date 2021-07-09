Cameroon: Parliament - Eventful June 2021 Ordinary Session

opinion

The session took place in the two Houses of Parliament that are the Senate and the National Assembly from June 8 to July 7, 2021.

The June 2021 ordinary session of Parliament for the current legislative year has come and gone but will forever be remembered for the important bills scrutinised and passed, special plenary sittings, especially in the National Assembly and the immense work of the various parliamentary networks.

The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril as they presided at the closing plenary sittings in the respective Houses of Parliament on July 7, 2021 lauded with satisfaction the intense legislative work done. For the third consecutive time, the two House organised a Budgetary Orientation Debate. The one for this session concerned the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Economic and Budgetary Programming Paper. Equally, what will forever remain and contribute in shaping the life of the nation and its international relations are the seven bills that were scrutinised and passed by the two Houses. With regard to ordinances, the National Assembly and the Senate passed the bills to ratify Ordinance No. 2021/003 of 7 June 2021 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2020/18 of 17 December 2020: Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for 2021 Financial Year and that to ratify Ordinance No. 2021/2 of 26 May 2021 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2020/18 of 17 December 2020: Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2021 Financial Year.

The five other bills passed included that to organise and promote volunteering in Cameroon, bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Georgetown Agreement revised in Nairobi on 9 and 10 December 2019 and bill to govern access to genetic resources, their derivatives, traditional knowledge association with genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from their utilisation. There are also the bills to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Swiss Federal Council, on the reciprocal abolition of the visa requirement for holders of diplomatic or service passports , signed in Yaounde on 26 September 2014 and that to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Stepping Sone Agreement towards a bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the National Assembly, in particular, four special plenary sittings took place during which topical issues such as water and electricity supply, arts and culture, universal health insurance and access to land were discussed.

At the end of the session, both Senators and Members of the National Assembly expressed their views with converging of ideas on its satisfactory and eventful nature.