Cameroon: Elite One - Much Awaited As Fortuna, PWD Clash

Matches counting for the 11th and 12 playing days of the national football championship will take place this weekend in stadiums across the country.

The weekend will be full of exciting football action following the second playing day of round two of the Elite One championship. A total of six matches have been programmed for the weekend in stadiums across the country. In group B, five matches of the 11th playing day are on programme. The top match of the day will be that between Yong Sports Academy and Coton Sport of Garoua in Bamenda tomorrow July 10, 2021. Coton Sport will be out to win in order to keep the lead in group B. Panthere Sportive of Nde will welcome TKC Yaounde, Colombe of Dja will take on UMS Loum, Canon of Yaounde will play against APEJES of Mfou and New Stars of Douala will clash with Astres of Douala.