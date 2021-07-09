Cameroon: Parliamentary Relations - Cameroon, Belgium for Better Cooperation

The Cameroon-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group at the National Assembly held talks with the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon on July 7, 2021.

Seeking greater parliamentary cooperation between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Belgium was at the centre of discussions between some members of the National Assembly and the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon, Eric Jacquemin on July 7, 2021. The nine-man delegation of the Cameroon-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group at the National Assembly was led by its President, Hon. Vincent de Paul Emah Etoundi.

In the course of the exchanges, the Belgian diplomat lauded the initiative, noting that it will serve as a construction bridge for better parliamentary relations between the two countries. The Ambassador said relations between the two countries are historic and span through several sectors, from diplomacy to politics and economy. Diplomatic relations, he noted, are based on a principle of mutual respect with consular services greatly very functional. He noted that the Belgian Embassy did not stop the issuing of visas to Cameroonians despite the challenges imposed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the economic and commercial level, Eric Jacquemin said there are several Belgian companies in Cameroon involved in the construction, health and renewable energy amongst others. He further stated that Belgium supports "Made-in-Cameroon" products and concepts. He noted that direct and indirect cooperation ties exist between the two countries with Belgium contributing in sponsoring several projects in Cameroon.

On challenges, the diplomat noted that Belgium as a diversified country understands the complexities and fragility in preserving peace and unity in a diversified country like Cameroon.

Hon. Vincent de Paul Emah Etoundi on his parts said the initiative is geared at supporting the government of Cameroon in improving bilateral relations with Belgium especially at the parliamentary level. He further expressed his wish for exchange visits to be carried out by the lawmakers of either countries to better strengthen ties.