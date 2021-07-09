Cameroon: Challenge Geremi Njitap - Brasseries Football School, Boum's FC Winners

The finals of the 8th edition of the youth football competition were played recently at the Ahmadou Ahidjo annex 1 stadium.

Ecole de Football Des Brasseries du Cameroun (EFBC) and Boum's FC are winners of the U-15 and U-17 categories respectively of the 8th edition of a youth football tournament dubbed Challenge Geremi Njitap. The finals of the competition which ran for five days were played on July 3, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 stadium.

In the U-15 category, EFBC logged horns with Best Stars of Limbe. Both teams came in prepared placing the goal tally at 1-1 at the end of game. EFBC only carried the day through penalty shoot outs which ended 5-3. EFBC takes over from Dauphine Academy that won the 7th edition. As for the U-17, EFBC of this category battled with Boum's FC. Both teams came in with strong determination but Boum's finally emerged winners on the score 6-5. Worth mentioning is the fact that this competition effectively began on June 29, 2021 with eight clubs in each category divided in to two groups each. In the U-15 category, teams like Eding Sport of Lekié, Dauphine Academy, ANAFOOT, Best Stars of Limbe, EFBC amongst others took part in the competition. In the U-17 category, PWD Bamenda, Ajax Maroua, Boum's FC, JS Saint Julio were among the clubs shortlisted. All other matches of the competition except the finals were played at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. The tournament organised yearly by Ecole de Football Des Brasseries du Cameroun (EFBC) is a golden opportunity to promote and showcase young talents.