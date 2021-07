Tunis/Tunisia — Seven COVID-related deaths and 159 more infections had been reported in the governorate of Siliana over the last 24 hours, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate.

The caseload in the region since the outbreak of the pandemic has hit 10,442, including 328 deaths, the same source said.

53 patients are currently staying at the Siliana local hospital, 8 of whom in ICU and 72 others at the other local hospitals.