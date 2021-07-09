Tunisia: Sfax Sees Surge in Number of Fatalities and Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the lives of 6 more patients in the governorate of Sfax over the past 24 hours. 329 further infections were reported from 1,082 conducted tests. 198 patients are staying at the region's various hospitals, 25 of whom are in ICU and 40 others are in the governorate's private clinics, the local health directorate said.
Top Headlines: Tunisia
