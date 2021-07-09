Gambia: B-DA Sufi Working to Release New Album, Entitled Ethnicity

9 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Babucarr Joof alias, B-Da Sufi, a hip-hop artiste based in Norway is currently busy putting finishing touches to release a new album that is expected to make waves in the music industry.

In a chat with The Point Entertainment and Lifestyle recently, B-Da Sufi said when the album is release, it would make a record, not only in The Gambia, but beyond the Gambia.

He has released five albums including 'Ethnicity', which is currently on its finishing point.

He said all those albums he released, are available on digital platforms.

Smallz Suso Releases 'Sembo' Album, Ready for Double Album Launching at the Stadium

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X