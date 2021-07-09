Gambia: B-DA Sufi Working to Release New Album, Entitled Ethnicity

Babucarr Joof alias, B-Da Sufi, a hip-hop artiste based in Norway is currently busy putting finishing touches to release a new album that is expected to make waves in the music industry.

In a chat with The Point Entertainment and Lifestyle recently, B-Da Sufi said when the album is release, it would make a record, not only in The Gambia, but beyond the Gambia.

He has released five albums including 'Ethnicity', which is currently on its finishing point.

He said all those albums he released, are available on digital platforms.

