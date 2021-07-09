South Africa: Tshimangadzo Care Centre Helps Downtown Joburg's Youth to Navigate Career Paths During Covid

analysis

In response to high youth unemployment and a lack of knowledge on career options available to unemployed youth, the Tshimangadzo Care Centre in the working-class suburb of Bertrams, Johannesburg, is providing career guidance and fresh ways of thinking about choosing a career path.

Research on vocational behaviour indicates that before 2020 being career-oriented had been considered a virtue. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted us to reflect on where we get our ideas of ambition from or why we even aspire towards certain career goals. It also challenges us in how we keep going in a disrupted climate. This societal shock has reinforced the need for career orientation in changed circumstances.

Tshimangadzo Care Centre, based in the working-class suburb of Bertrams in Johannesburg, Gauteng, is a knowledge hub for its community -- especially unemployed youth during the pandemic. In addition to providing computer skills and other practical training to unemployed youth and adults, it provides access to Covid impact recovery measures in the form of vocational guidance and professional orientation. It held its first career orientation session on 26 June 2021.

According to the project manager, Thabile Mafidula, there are many more in the pipeline in the form of online...