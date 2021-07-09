South Africa: Imperial Buyout Offer - Foreign Investors Continue to Support SA Inc By Purchasing 'Cheap' Companies

8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

JSE-listed logistics giant Imperial is the latest to be targeted by Dubai-based DP World, which has tabled an all-cash R12.7-bn buyout offer. DP World is one of the world's largest operators of marine ports, inland cargo terminals and logistics centres.

Foreign investors are again looking at the JSE for buyout opportunities, taking advantage of share valuations that have been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dutch brewing company Heineken has not been deterred by SA's five bans on alcohol sales since the start of the Covid-19 as it recently expressed an interest in acquiring Distell, the maker of brands including Klipdrift brandy, Savanna cider and JC le Roux sparkling wines.

JSE-listed logistics giant Imperial is the latest to be targeted -- by Dubai-based DP World, which has tabled an all-cash R12.7-billion buyout offer. On Thursday, DP World said it had offered Imperial shareholders R66 per share -- a 39.5% premium to Imperial's close of R47.30 on Wednesday.

Imperial shares finished 34% higher on Thursday to R63.25, adding R3.3-billion to its market value (R12.8-billion). The approval of the deal by Imperial shareholders and South Africa's competition authority will result in the delisting of the company from the JSE after 34 years.

"Foreign...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X