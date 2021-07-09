South Africa: Transitional Trifecta - in One Week, the Law Catches Up With Zuma, Magashule and Niehaus Clearing the Path to State Reform

analysis

The three leading figures who stood against the national anti-corruption drive have faced the might of the law in an unprecedented week for the good of the country. But agents-provocateurs are stoking protests against Zuma's jailing in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a momentous week, the law has caught up with the three leading political figures who have stood against the national anti-corruption drive, both symbolically and politically.

This paves the way for an accelerated state reform drive as the fightback against it has taken body blows, again and again and again.

Former president Jacob Zuma is in jail for contempt of court; suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule decisively lost his bid for reinstatement in the Johannesburg high court and the chief organiser of the so-called RET faction of the ANC, Carl Niehaus, is without an organisational home as the MKMVA has been disbanded and his membership of the ANC suspended. In addition, he was arrested and is out on bail after trying to organise a protest gathering outside the Estcourt prison on 8 July.

The removal of the three from their positions of power through legal processes clears the path for an accelerated state reform drive by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who must...