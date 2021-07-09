South Africa: Transitional Trifecta - in One Week, the Law Catches Up With Zuma, Magashule and Niehaus Clearing the Path to State Reform

9 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The three leading figures who stood against the national anti-corruption drive have faced the might of the law in an unprecedented week for the good of the country. But agents-provocateurs are stoking protests against Zuma's jailing in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a momentous week, the law has caught up with the three leading political figures who have stood against the national anti-corruption drive, both symbolically and politically.

This paves the way for an accelerated state reform drive as the fightback against it has taken body blows, again and again and again.

Former president Jacob Zuma is in jail for contempt of court; suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule decisively lost his bid for reinstatement in the Johannesburg high court and the chief organiser of the so-called RET faction of the ANC, Carl Niehaus, is without an organisational home as the MKMVA has been disbanded and his membership of the ANC suspended. In addition, he was arrested and is out on bail after trying to organise a protest gathering outside the Estcourt prison on 8 July.

The removal of the three from their positions of power through legal processes clears the path for an accelerated state reform drive by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who must...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X