South Africa: Health Committee Commends Department of Health for Placement of Medical Interns At Public Hospitals

The Portfolio Committee on Health has noted with appreciation and welcomes the Department of Health's placement of all medical interns in their respective provincial public hospitals. The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said: "We commend the department for that progressive step and we wish the internship programme and individual interns success."

He continued: "The department is saying that it will need to bring in medical and nursing students in their clinical years to assist in the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why we see the placement of medical interns as a necessary and progressive step. Internship training is a necessary requirement for medical internship by HPCSA [Health Professions Council of South Africa] and this move will allay the fear of the medical interns that were affected."

Furthermore, the committee commends all the role-players involved in the placement, including National Treasury and provincial departments of health, who ensured that the interns are placed. A total of 288 qualified medical interns who graduated in March and April were awaiting placement for a mandatory internship at public health facilities.