South Africa: Working in a Covid Ward - 'We Haven't Seen Death At This Rate'

8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

Daily Maverick's Shiraaz Mohamed was granted rare permission to spend a few hours in a Covid ward at Klerksdorp's Tshepong Hospital at the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 to see how the hospital is coping.

On arrival at Klerksdorp's Tshepong Hospital, I am met by two security personnel and introduced to Dr Oumanyana Mahloko, a senior doctor at the hospital's Internal Medicine Department, who was to be my guide for the next few hours. We set off for Ward 3. There is a locked security gate at the entrance to the Covid ICU ward. Inside, a sign reads, "No entry beyond this point unless dressed in PPE".

We wait in the changing room where staff put on their personal protective equipment (PPE). A nurse walks in carrying coveralls, one for each of us. I am already dressed in PPE and watch as the others don theirs.

Down the passage, two nurses work quietly at their station. To my right, a doctor covered from head to toe in PPE attends to a patient lying on a bed, attached to a ventilator. Like so many in these wards, his life depends on the ventilator.

"There's almost a stigma associated with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

