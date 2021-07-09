South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture Develops Smart Decision-Making Tool for Ostrich Industry

press release

Western Cape Department of Agriculture develops smart decision-making tool for the ostrich industry

Earlier today, Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, launched the Ostrich Slaughter Planner, a smart technology tool developed by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture in response to the industry's need to streamline recordkeeping, planning, and issuing of permits for the slaughter of ostriches at the abattoirs.

The Department and its team of animal scientists have been collaborating with the ostrich industry for more than 20 years. This close relationship has resulted in a producer centred and problem-focused approach in seeking solutions to bolster the industry.

Known as the Ostrich Slaughter Planner, the tool was developed by Dr Anel Engelbrecht, a Senior Scientist at the Oudtshoorn Research Farm, and Arie van Ravenswaay, Assistant Director Innovation, Technology Design and Transfer within the Programme Research and Technology Development Services.

Speaking at the official launch, Minister Meyer said: "Research and innovation are central to building the capabilities of the agricultural sector. For this reason, structured training and education are one of my key priorities."

Meyer continues: "The Western Cape is the proud owner of the only ostrich research facility in the world and boasts a research team responsive to the needs of the ostrich industry with research excellence and innovative approaches."

Dr Ilse Trautmann, Chief Director of the Programme Research and Technology Development Services, regards this digital tool as a pivotal one in the ostrich producers' toolkit.

"The industry slaughters between 140 000 - 160 000 birds annually. The tool, which is accessible on both computer and smartphone, calculates all the required dates that a producer needs for the movement and slaughter of ostriches," says Trautmann.

Trautmann continues: "This innovative tool embraces the 4IR drive of the Department and the agricultural sector and enables ostrich producers to plan better and ensure a streamlined process from farm to abattoir."

"The ostrich industry is valued at R900 million with 370 registered farms and employing 15 000 workers. It is one of the major economic drivers in the Western Cape, particularly the Klein Karoo," concludes Meyer.

To view the online tool, go to https://smarttech.elsenburg.com/ostrich-slaughter-planner/