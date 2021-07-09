South Africa: Discovery Health Data Reveals How Well Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Is Working in SA

9 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ryan Noach

Local analysis found early evidence of promising protective effects of the Pfizer Covid vaccine in South Africa -- even among those who had only received one dose. The early data from Discovery Health illustrates how vaccination can lower your risk of infection. But even with this promise, the dangers of Covid-19 combined with the variants circulating in South Africa means we shouldn't abandon existing safety measures.

Ryan Noach is the CEO of Discovery Health.

Early data collected between 17 May and 29 June from Discovery Health's members, shows both a lower rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-related hospital admissions among members who had been vaccinated with one dose of Covid vaccine compared to non-vaccinated members.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, which are given 42 days apart in South Africa. Pfizer's safety and efficacy trial showed that the vaccine was 95% efficacious in preventing Covid-19 of any severity in study participants who had not been infected with SARS-CoV-2 prior to vaccination. Further analysis revealed that the vaccine was 100% efficacious in preventing participants from developing severe disease, as defined by the US government's Centers for Disease Control.

However, during the time that Discovery collected data on vaccinated members, three variants...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X