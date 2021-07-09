South Africa: Discovery Health Data Reveals How Well Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Is Working in SA

analysis

Local analysis found early evidence of promising protective effects of the Pfizer Covid vaccine in South Africa -- even among those who had only received one dose. The early data from Discovery Health illustrates how vaccination can lower your risk of infection. But even with this promise, the dangers of Covid-19 combined with the variants circulating in South Africa means we shouldn't abandon existing safety measures.

Ryan Noach is the CEO of Discovery Health.

Early data collected between 17 May and 29 June from Discovery Health's members, shows both a lower rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-related hospital admissions among members who had been vaccinated with one dose of Covid vaccine compared to non-vaccinated members.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, which are given 42 days apart in South Africa. Pfizer's safety and efficacy trial showed that the vaccine was 95% efficacious in preventing Covid-19 of any severity in study participants who had not been infected with SARS-CoV-2 prior to vaccination. Further analysis revealed that the vaccine was 100% efficacious in preventing participants from developing severe disease, as defined by the US government's Centers for Disease Control.

However, during the time that Discovery collected data on vaccinated members, three variants...