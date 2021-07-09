South Africa: Counting the Cost of Dining in - Is Your Food Delivery Safe?

analysis

At 'Adjusted Level 4' lockdown, with no sit-down dining permitted, customers have the option of collecting a takeaway or having dinner brought to them - but at what cost?

The writer supports Feed SA, an NGO that sets up feeding schemes and community development projects in vulnerable communities around South Africa.

Come closer, my dears, I want to tell you a story about the olden days.

There was a time when there was no such thing as food delivery, and no cellphones either. Imagine! To the best of my recollection, Butlers pizza was the first, in 1989, and it was so exciting to discover that red and yellow flyer in our letterbox. "Look!" I exclaimed. "They'll bring us pizza! With avo and bacon!" It was a marvellous novelty, exactly like in the movies. And yes, there was that time I requested the cutest butler available and they took it seriously.

It wasn't long afterwards (1992) that Mr Delivery - as it was known then - arrived on the scene. There were printed booklets which could be stuck on the fridge door with a magnet, and we had to phone our orders in. It was very much a Sunday hangover service...