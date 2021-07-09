South Africa: Zuma to Remain Behind Bars As Stay of Arrest Bid Dismissed With Costs

analysis

It's a 'no' from Judge Mnguni to the former president's final stay out of jail court application.

It took Pietermaritzburg high court judge Jerome Mnguni less than a minute on Friday to deliver judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's last-minute bid on Tuesday to have the order for the warrant of his arrest and committal stayed.

Zuma handed himself over to authorities about 40 minutes before midnight on Wednesday -- his arrest being set for midnight -- and was transported via his presidential motorcade to the Estcourt Correctional Centre at about 2.20am on Thursday.

"The application is dismissed with costs. I hand down the judgment. Court is dismissed," said Mnguni, without reading the full judgment into the record.

Daily Maverick will publish the ruling once it is received.

Prior to the speedy judgment, Zuma supporters made good on the threats reported by Daily Maverick on Wednesday night, and had been engaging in sporadic, disruptive protests since the early hours of Friday in an effort to "shut down KZN".

Main roads were blocked with heavy vehicles and burning tyres. Rubbish bags and sand were released from tipper-trucks, and vehicles stoned. Durban Metro Police, along with SAPS, had cleared most of the...