Swaziland: Collective Trauma - Dialogue Is Essential After Suppressed Discontent in eSwatini Finally Boils Over

analysis

There is a curious sense of disembodiment among the populace of Eswatini. It is a numbness that comes from being unable to comprehend how an essentially peaceful nation can so suddenly become unbalanced.

Kunga Tisho, the author of this article, written on 6 July 2021, is a longtime resident of Eswatini.

Eswatini is going through a collective trauma that has stunned, and continues to stun, the nation. The country has just experienced four days of rioting, looting, destruction of property, and an unconfirmed number of deaths at the hands of the army. Industrial buildings have been destroyed, retail food outlets looted and burnt, and delivery trucks hijacked and burnt.

How elements of criminality and thuggishness have reared their ugly heads. How the country's leadership structures have demonstrated a degree of ineptitude. How deep-seated and culturally fundamental institutions such as the monarchy can suddenly be publicly called into question.

The signs of discontent have been hidden in plain sight for some years, yet there has been perhaps a collective head-in-the-sand...