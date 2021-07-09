Swaziland: Collective Trauma - Dialogue Is Essential After Suppressed Discontent in eSwatini Finally Boils Over

8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kunga Tisho

There is a curious sense of disembodiment among the populace of Eswatini. It is a numbness that comes from being unable to comprehend how an essentially peaceful nation can so suddenly become unbalanced.

Kunga Tisho, the author of this article, written on 6 July 2021, is a longtime resident of Eswatini.

Eswatini is going through a collective trauma that has stunned, and continues to stun, the nation. The country has just experienced four days of rioting, looting, destruction of property, and an unconfirmed number of deaths at the hands of the army. Industrial buildings have been destroyed, retail food outlets looted and burnt, and delivery trucks hijacked and burnt.

There is a curious sense of disembodiment among the populace. It is a numbness that comes from being unable to comprehend how an essentially peaceful nation can so suddenly become unbalanced. How elements of criminality and thuggishness have reared their ugly heads. How the country's leadership structures have demonstrated a degree of ineptitude. How deep-seated and culturally fundamental institutions such as the monarchy can suddenly be publicly called into question.

The signs of discontent have been hidden in plain sight for some years, yet there has been perhaps a collective head-in-the-sand...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X