South Africa: Rand Barely Blinks After Jacob Zuma Arrest As We Head Into the 'Politics of Predictability' Era

analysis

Jacob Zuma was to South Africa's rand what Donald Trump was to the US dollar. Ultimately, not much.

Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump: The apocalyptic reign of these two populist presidents gifted their respective currencies near anthropomorphic qualities - when the demise of their chaotic administrations looked imminent, the currencies would rejoice, or rally, like a steely, sweat-soaked Comrades Marathon runner braving a torn tendon.

When, time and again, they shook off yet another scandal, seemingly emerging more invincible than before, their respective currencies "took a pounding".

The currencies would lie stricken for days in the wake of these buffed-up demagogues, like the hapless baddie in a stop-motion mash-up of Jean-Claude Van Damme fight scenes.

It was ugly and entertaining, if not a little too real - a weak and volatile currency begets a pervasive uncertainty, stokes inflation and inflames the kind of political divisions that lead to policy paralysis antithetical to economic and investment growth. South Africa, over the course of Zuma's tenure, will go down as a textbook case of the negative impact of capricious local leaders in a highly globalised world.

In October 2015, when Zuma inexplicably fired Nhlanhla Nene as finance...