South Africa: Ace Magashule's Suspension Stands As High Court Dismisses - With Costs - Each Legal Argument He Mounted in a Slam Dunk Judgment

9 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Judge Jody Kollapen, for a unanimous bench, finds that the ANC precautionary suspension clause for members charged with corruption is constitutional.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed with costs ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's application to have his suspension declared illegal. He has lost on every argument mounted by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

In a unanimous judgment, judges Jody Kollapen, Edwin Molahlehi and Sharise Weiner demolished his defences, declaring that the ANC's Rule 25.7, by which members charged with corruption must step aside, to be legal.

In addition, the court found that Magashule's midnight "suspension" of President Cyril Ramaphosa on 3 May for allegedly violating the same rule as party president, was illegal.

"There is no substance to the view that the court must grant a declarator (a declaration of legality)... President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been criminally charged," said Kollapen for the court. "There is no basis for granting the relief sought."

Magashule was defeated on every single defence mounted by Mpofu, who argued that Rule 25.7 was unconstitutional when measured against both the ANC constitution and the country's Constitution and that various of Magashule's rights had been denied to him when he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X