South Africa: Ace Magashule's Suspension Stands As High Court Dismisses - With Costs - Each Legal Argument He Mounted in a Slam Dunk Judgment

analysis

Judge Jody Kollapen, for a unanimous bench, finds that the ANC precautionary suspension clause for members charged with corruption is constitutional.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed with costs ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's application to have his suspension declared illegal. He has lost on every argument mounted by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

In a unanimous judgment, judges Jody Kollapen, Edwin Molahlehi and Sharise Weiner demolished his defences, declaring that the ANC's Rule 25.7, by which members charged with corruption must step aside, to be legal.

In addition, the court found that Magashule's midnight "suspension" of President Cyril Ramaphosa on 3 May for allegedly violating the same rule as party president, was illegal.

"There is no substance to the view that the court must grant a declarator (a declaration of legality)... President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been criminally charged," said Kollapen for the court. "There is no basis for granting the relief sought."

Magashule was defeated on every single defence mounted by Mpofu, who argued that Rule 25.7 was unconstitutional when measured against both the ANC constitution and the country's Constitution and that various of Magashule's rights had been denied to him when he...