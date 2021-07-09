South Africa: Vaccine Registration to Open for Over-35s As Grim Projections for Third Wave Emerge

9 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced that vaccine registration for people 35 and older will open on July 15 as worrying projections emerge of a devastating third wave hitting at least two more big provinces, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In an effort to ramp up the country's vaccination drive, Kubayi-Ngubane announced on Friday morning (9 July) that registrations for over-35s will open next week, as the country battles a huge rise in coronavirus infections.

More than 22,000 new cases have been registered since Thursday, with a positivity rate of 30.4%.

She said she will study recommendations from the Department of Health. The department's director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, confirmed that a recommendation had been provided to the National Coronavirus Command Council based on current outbreak levels in the country.

Kubayi-Ngubane said Gauteng is still bearing the brunt of the third wave but indications are that the number of cases are peaking in the province.

"We are extremely worried about the rise in cases in other provinces," she said, adding that all efforts are being made to ramp up the vaccine roll-out.

So far more than four million people in the country have received at least a first dose.

The focus would also...

