South Africa: Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo Succumbs to Covid-19

Johannesburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo died due to Covid-19 on Friday morning at the age of 53. He led the city throughout the pandemic and recently defended himself at the State Capture Commission against allegations of impropriety.

Almost a week after he was hospitalised with Covid-19, Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo died on Friday morning, becoming the latest casualty in a list of political leaders who have succumbed to coronavirus.

City of Johannesburg (COJ) acting mayor Eunice Mgcina and the ANC Greater Johannesburg region confirmed reports of Makhubo's death.

"We had hoped that the executive mayor would beat the virus and return to work and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be," said Mgcina, the city's health and social development MMC.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades."

The City announced that the 53-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 and went into self-quarantine on 20 June. On 3 July, it said he had been hospitalised.

At the time of writing, it was not clear where Makhubo was receiving treatment but many Johannesburg facilities have been overwhelmed by patients...