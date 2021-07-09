South Africa: Despite Supporters Fanning Flames, All Bets Are Off for Zuma As Case 'Collapses Like a Deck of Cards'

9 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

In a short but stinging written judgment released by Pietermaritzburg high court Judge Jerome Mnguni, Zuma's argument for relief -- made earlier in the week -- was taken apart.

The Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday dismissed with costs former president Jacob Zuma's application to stay or interdict the Constitutional Court order for his arrest and committal, calling it "judicial adventurism" that would disturb the natural order and, if granted, would be "unlawful and unwarranted relief".

"What, in my view, this application seeks to achieve is to entangle this court in judicial adventurism (which has been strongly deprecated in constitutional democracies) and to make whimsical orders which have the effect of granting unlawful and unwarranted relief," said presiding Judge Jerome Mnguni.

The urgent application was heard on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to keep Zuma from starting a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for his failure to appear before the State Capture commission, chaired by now Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as he was ordered to do by the apex court earlier in the year. The sentence was ordered by the Constitutional Court on 29 June.

Zuma's advocate, Dali Mpofu SC, had argued that the high court had the jurisdiction...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X