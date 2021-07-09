South Africa: Despite Supporters Fanning Flames, All Bets Are Off for Zuma As Case 'Collapses Like a Deck of Cards'

analysis

In a short but stinging written judgment released by Pietermaritzburg high court Judge Jerome Mnguni, Zuma's argument for relief -- made earlier in the week -- was taken apart.

The Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday dismissed with costs former president Jacob Zuma's application to stay or interdict the Constitutional Court order for his arrest and committal, calling it "judicial adventurism" that would disturb the natural order and, if granted, would be "unlawful and unwarranted relief".

"What, in my view, this application seeks to achieve is to entangle this court in judicial adventurism (which has been strongly deprecated in constitutional democracies) and to make whimsical orders which have the effect of granting unlawful and unwarranted relief," said presiding Judge Jerome Mnguni.

The urgent application was heard on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to keep Zuma from starting a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for his failure to appear before the State Capture commission, chaired by now Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as he was ordered to do by the apex court earlier in the year. The sentence was ordered by the Constitutional Court on 29 June.

Zuma's advocate, Dali Mpofu SC, had argued that the high court had the jurisdiction...