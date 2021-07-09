South Africa: All (Including Jacob Zuma) Are Equal Before the Law - the Judiciary Has Strengthened Our Constitutional Democracy

8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

We do not celebrate the incarceration of the country's former president for contempt of court, but South Africa at this moment has been tested - stress-tested by those with influence and power - and we have come through with the rule of law holding sway.

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, who served as South Africa's president from 9 May 2009 until his resignation on 14 February 2018 - and someone who was empowered with the full executive authority by way of the Constitution - was committed to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The late-night antics leading up to Zuma's eventual compliance with the Constitutional Court order should not surprise South Africans given Zuma's preference, while in office, to shuffle his Cabinet late in the evening.

The entire drama at Nkandla could have been avoided if Zuma had simply handed himself over this past weekend. Instead, we were given political posturing, incendiary rhetoric, frenzied court applications and threats of anarchy.

Similarly, the police should have proactively acted by making arrangements during the first half of this past week to secure Zuma in accordance with the court order, rather than wait...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

