South Africa: Part Four - the Guptas' Criminal Bedfellows in South Africa and Abroad

In the previous instalment, I gave a bird's-eye view of how the Gupta enterprise laundered money paid to its 'first-level laundry vehicles'; much of it paid into accounts offshore. Today, I'll add a bit more colour to this story, explaining precisely the type of people that the Guptas were relying on to move their money.

First, a warning: this explainer is a bit longer than my previous entries. But these stories are so important, and so jaw-dropping, that they require some space to tell.

The scale of money laundering out of South Africa

One of the most disturbing discoveries made when following the flow of Gupta-related State Capture money was the scale of money laundering taking place in South Africa and, in particular, the amounts of money flowing out of the country into offshore laundry networks.

As I explained in the last instalment, the Gupta enterprise used laundering networks that employed onshore-offshore bridges -- companies that received payments from a wide range of sources (including the Guptas) and transferred those funds into offshore accounts, mostly in Hong Kong and China.

In total, I was...