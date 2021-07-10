Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Cheers Up Nation Amid Pandemic

editorial

In these tough times, as the world battles a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, athletes have assumed an even more important role, in providing their countries with something to cheer.

We have seen what is happening at the UEFA Euro 2020 championships, which will come to a conclusion at Wembley, in London tomorrow night, when England take on Italy, for the prestigious trophy.

Millions of people, across Europe, having a party, in the past three weeks, driven to ecstasy, by the exploits of their footballers, in the battle for the right to be challenged champions of that continent.

For a refreshing change, since the outbreak of Covid-19 changed our lives, we have seen millions of people singing, and dancing, in huge outdoor parties, all in the name of supporting their national football teams.

That is the power of sport, it has always had this amazing impact where it can provide a rainbow of hope, even on the darkest of all days. Beyond the exciting matches, which we have been seeing at Euro 2020, which have generated this wave of excitement, among the fans, there is also another reason why, this tournament, has captured the imagination of the world.

It's the powerful message of defiance, which the world has been sending, by holding this tournament, against the grim background of the challenges, brought about by this pandemic.

This is the reason why the organisers of the Olympics, where Zimbabwe will be represented by five athletes, have refused to cancel the global showcase, even when confronted with a powerful force like Covid-19.

Having been forced to postpone the event, last year, the International Olympic Committee defied pressure, from a number of powerful voices, for them to cancel the event this year, owing to rising numbers of Covid-19 infections, across the globe.

Last weekend, our boxing golden boy, Charles Manyuchi, was given a special waiver, by the Sports Commission, for him to defend his World Boxing Federation middleweight title, against Ugandan challenger, Mahommed Sebyala in Masvingo.

All the supporting bouts on the undercard were scrapped, because the Sports Commission wanted to minimise the number of people who could attend the event, as part of the measures, to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The country's sports regulators were well aware that, should Manyuchi not get the chance to defend his title, he was going to lose his belt and that would have been a big blow, not only for him, but for sport in this country.

The 31-year-old pugilist did not disappoint, finding a way to come back from a poor start, in which he was trailing his opponent, to floor the challenger twice, and win by a unanimous points decision.

He also added the recently inaugurated World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) World Supreme and the World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

And, as President Mnangagwa rightly pointed out on Thursday, when the champion boxer came to State House to show the Head of State the proceeds of his latest international fight, the country derived a lot of pride in having a world champion, among its citizens.

"I am happy that we have the WBF middleweight champion in Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

"We feel very proud that this title is in Zimbabwe. I congratulate you and, as a result of that, I have donated something for you.

"It's a small token of US$10 000."

Manyuchi presented the President with an autographed belt, and a pair of gloves, which shows the Head of State and Government knocking out the Covid-19 pandemic, in this country.

It has not been an easy period for Manyuchi, in particular and sport, in general, as Covid-19, and its variants, continue to cause havoc across the globe.

The boxer had to undergo a punishing regime, where he needed to shed excess weight, which he had accumulated in more than a year of inactivity, during a period where even the doors of the gyms have also been forced to close.

But, through sheer determination, to fight not only for himself, but for his country, and give his fellow citizens something to cheer their depressed spirits, Manyuchi battled on many fronts, culminating in his victory, last weekend. He proved that we are, indeed, a nation of warriors, men and women who never surrender, even when confronted by the biggest of challenges, and will always go the extra mile, to emerge triumphant.

It's something which Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, noted as she hailed the boxer for being such a great model for the young men and women of this country.

"Charles has always been a very good boxer, a very good athlete. He is an inspiration to other athletes because this fight has been prolonged and put off numerous times over the last year because of Covid-19," said Coventry.

"So, to see that he has maintained that focus, for such a long time, to finally be able to have the fight, and to come out on top, we are extremely proud of him, and all the work that he has been doing.

"I think during this time of Covid-19, when athletes and sport and our arts and creative culture sector, and the entire country of Zimbabwe, is taking many protocols of being safe, around Covid-19, this is a little bit of inspiration to show that we will conquer Covid-19."

The sweetest victories are the ones which come after a lot of sacrifice and Manyuchi demonstrated just that, last weekend, and provided a benchmark, for others, who will represent this great country, to give us something to cheer our spirits.