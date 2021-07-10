Zimbabwe: Persons With Disability Need Society's Support

Samara Razemba — Youth Interactive Writer

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, 10 percent of Zimbabwe's total population is disabled.

Most of them face exclusion from economic activities and lack access to proper health care.

33 percent of children with disabilities in Zimbabwe have access to education, compared with 90 percent for the able bodied populace.

It is therefore important for society to organise itself in a way that meets the needs of people with disabilities rather than focusing on the non-disabled majority and this can be done through charity.

Charity is a ground-breaking tool that can be used to gather the necessary resources for the less privileged.

The bright youths of Zimbabwe have taken matters into their own hands by forming charity organisations.

An example of a youth headed charity organisation is the visionary foundation which aims at helping the disabled, feeding the ever growing street populace, uplifting the girl child and raising awareness.

This organisation is headed by high school students from different schools and most of them are currently doing their upper six, this shows how good they are at multi-tasking in order to give back to the community.

They have set up goals that they aim to achieve but these goals can not be achieved without the help of others. Everyone has a little goodness in them so it is therefore important for us to help one another especially in times like these.

The little that you do to help can literally change someone's life.

Good people do exist and they sometimes need a little push inorder for them to work for a better cause.

Let's make it our mission to do good by sharing what we can and by giving hope to the hopeless.