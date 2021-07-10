Zimbabwe: Govt Intensifies Crackdown On NGOs

10 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has escalated a major crackdown on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), with Masvingo provincial development coordinator Jefta Sakupwanya Friday summoning those the province to a crunch meeting next week where he is expected to read the riot act.

Sakupwanya's colleague in Harare, Tafadzwa Muguti, set the precedence two weeks ago when he ordered Harare-based NGOs to report to his office.

But the NGOs this week wrote a stinging letter to him, vowing to disobey his directive since his office was a legal nullity.

The crackdown is set to spread to the rest of the country's eight provinces over the next few weeks.

The meeting comes barely a month after Sakupwanya issued a separate circular ordering NGOs in the province to renew their memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the government or risk their operations being closed.

Next week's meeting is on Tuesday.

"All NGOs operational in the district are requested to attend a meeting with PDC on Tuesday 13 July 2021 at Civic Centre at 09:00hrs. Let's make sure every NGO attends," reads the invitation letter sent to NGOs in all the province's seven districts.

The agenda of the meeting was not explained.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from Sakupwanya as calls to his mobile phone number went unanswered.

However, sources at Masvingo provincial government complex said the meeting was to outline the government's position regarding the operations of all NGOs in the province.

"He wants to clip the wings of the NGOs, which are deemed hostile to the government. The meeting will also set a roadmap on how all the NGOs should operate and it will be in line with the government's Vision 2030 programme as well as the country's strategic plan. "Each NGO's activities will be closely monitored after the meeting," said the source.

Human man rights and advocacy groups have condemned threats to clamp down on civic organisations space by the government describing the move as disturbing and criminal.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X