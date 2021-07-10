Zimbabwe: Man (31) Kills Self Over Second Wife's Cheating

Binga — A local man, who was married to two women, reportedly sobbed uncontrollably before he committed suicide by drinking poison after discovering that his second wife was involved an extra marital affair.

Aleck Muleya (31) of Simatelele under Chief Siachilaba area was found dead with a bottle containing some poisonous liquid by his side near his mother's homestead.

The incident, which happened last week Wednesday, has been confirmed by the police, who have since ferried the body to Bulawayo for a post-mortem.

NewZimbabwe.com failed to access the post-mortem results.

However, according to the police, Muleya was married to Selina Mudenda and Perfect Munkuli.

Last week, Muleya confronted Munkuli about the alleged extra-marital affair.

"On June 30 at about 8 pm, Muleya and first wife Selina Mudenda were in their bedroom hut when he told her that his second wife was having an extra-marital affair," the police said.

"After some minutes, Muleya went to the second wife's bedroom hut to discuss the issue with her. He returned to Mudenda after about 20 minutes crying. Muleya entered his first wife's bedroom hut and sat for about 30 minutes while still shedding tears."

He then got up and went outside, locking his first wife inside her bedroom.

Munkuli unlocked Muleya's door in the morning and after learning how Muleya had left without telling anyone where he was going at night, the two women started searching for him.

His lifeless body was later found at his mother's homestead in a maize field around 6 am.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and recovered a 500ml bottle with a colourless liquid suspected to be poison.

The body had no visible marks.