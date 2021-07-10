Zimbabwe: Top Lawyer Demands Tagwirei Probe

10 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Top Harare, Beatrice Mtetwa, written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee (ZACC) calling for the investigation of tycoon Kuda Tagwirei's alleged shady dealings following the exposition last week of his vast offshore business empire.

The Zanu-PF benefactor has often been accused of state capture because of his vast business interests.

The report, produced by United States investigations firm, The Sentry, revealed his huge global network.

The report is entitled "Shadows and Shell Games: Uncovering an Offshore Business Empire in Zimbabwe.

In a letter which was written to ZACC, Mtetwa said: "This report has been circulating on social media and its contents suggest the existence of corruption, abuse of office, conflict of interest, tax evasion, breaches of the country's public procurement laws etc. In the event your office might not have seen it, we hereto attach a copy for your attention."

"In line with your mandate to investigate and expose corruption, and your power to direct the Commissioner General of police to investigate suspected cases of corruption, we request that your office investigates the alarming issues exposed by the report," she wrote.

About a month ago, ZACC hailed the contribution of whistleblowers in 100 arrests that have been made in the past six months and advocated for a law that protects whistleblowers.

