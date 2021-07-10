Malawi: Mzuzu Volleyball International Tournament On From July 30

10 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Malawi's northern city of Mzuzu will host a volleyball international tournament from July 30 to August 1, 2021.

The tournament will specifically take place at Katoto Open Court with volleyball clubs from Tanzania, Zambia and Malawi involved.

Mbeya Best XI from Tanzania, Chalube Volleyball Club and Nkhwazi Volleyball Club from Zambia will be in Mzuzu to tussle with Malawian volleyball teams in this historic volleyball international tournament.

The Northern Region Volleyball League in conjunction with the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) is leaving no stone unturned in as far as preparation for the event is concerned. VAM says preparations are at an advanced stage.

Besides all the financial resources pulled together for the tournament, a man called Killy Musukwa has conspicuously come out with a contribution of money amounting to K200,000.00 specially for the media.

The money will be specially made available for media awards in print, radio, online and television.

"I appreciate the role the media play in sports like volleyball. A number of companies have come in to sponsor this tournament because of the media. The media are our number one partners. This money is specifically for the media awards," explained Musukwa.

