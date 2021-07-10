Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu Eulogise TB Joshua At Burial

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, Friday eulogised the late Prophet T.B. Joshua as he was laid to rest in Lagos.

The governors, who were at the burial ceremony of Joshua, Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos State, said the church should follow his footprints.

Joshua was buried at exactly 3pm amidst tears and wailing from family members; members of his church and flooding members of the Ikotun-Egbe community whom the late prophet had rendered humanitarian services to before his death.

The 57-year-old Ondo state born prophet, who was survived by his wife, Evelyn Joshua and three daughters died on June 5 after a service at the prayer mountain, just a few days to his 58th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu said at the event that Nigeria and the entire world had lost a rare prophet.

He was represented by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Olarenwaju Elegusi.

The governor said that the SCOAN founder lived a purposeful life.

In his tribute, Akeredolu described the demise of the prophet as a huge loss to humanity.

Akeredolu also described the SCOAN founder who hailed from Ondo State as someone with uncommon gift from childhood.

The governor said that Joshua's lifestyle was worthy of emulation.

The hustling and bustling town of Ikotun, Lagos, stood still as the remains of Founder of Synagogue TB Joshua was laid to rest.

Similarly, markets in all towns within the four local government areas of Akoko in Ondo State were yesterday shut to honour one of their illustrious son, late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua whose remains has been buried in Lagos.

The markets, shops and banks in Akoko were shut as a mark of honour for him. Banks operated briefly in the morning before closing shops around 10am in Ikare Akoko.